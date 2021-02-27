Iranian coach will lead volleyball team in next Olympics: Davarzani

TEHRAN - Head of Iran volleyball federation Mohammadreza Davarzani said that their team at the 2024 Olympic Games will be headed by an Iranian coach.

The Iranian federation has reached an agreement with Russian coach Vladimir Alekno for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo but the team will be headed by an Iranian coach at the next Games, Davarzani said.

Iran national volleyball team have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

“First of all, we are going to be among the top four teams in Tokyo. Based on our potential, we hope to reach our goal. We have a generation of experienced players who have worked together for more than 10 years,” he said.

“We started to grow in term of quantity in 2006 and had a good performance at the 2013 FIVB Volleyball World League and finished in ninth place,” Davarzani added.

Alekno will lead Iran at the 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) and Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Alekno will coach Iran volleyball team until the end of Olympic Games. If the Games postpone, our plans will be completely changed,” Davarzani stated.

Iranian coaches have great potential to lead the team but the federation could not take a risk, Davarzani said.

“Our teams have claimed titles at the age groups competitions under leadership of the Iranian coaches. But we believe that it was soon for them to lead the senior team. However, the national Team will be surely headed by Iranian coaches in the next Olympics in Paris,” Davarzani went on to say.

Iran captain Saeid Marouf is a member of Beijing BAIC Motor in the Chinese Volleyball Super League but he has not played since the coronavirus outbreak started. Davarzani believes that Marouf will keep his fitness levels up for the Olympic Games.

“Marouf is a professional player and I am sure he keeps his fitness with training. He can return to form for the Olympics by participating at the 2021 VNL,” he said.

Davarzani also said they are going to be among the top four teams in Asian women’s volleyball.

“We’re looking for a foreign coach for our women volleyball team since we plan to be among the top four teams within the next four years,” Davarzani concluded.