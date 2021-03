TEHRAN – A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Sarab, northwestern East Azarbaijan province, on Sunday morning.

The tremor was recorded at 8:47 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 7 kilometers below the surface.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

There are 13 villages with a total population of more than 8,000 within 10 kilometers radius of the epicenter.

