Charity foundation opens up 180,000 jobs for the deprived

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated to Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, has generated 180,000 jobs for the people residing in deprived areas since the beginning of this year (March 20, 2020), the foundation’s head has said.

The foundation supports launching 60,000 job plans which resulted in 180,000 direct and indirect jobs across the country, IRNA quoted Amir Hossein Madani as saying on Sunday.

Some 276 cities and 7,575 villages in 31 provinces of the country are covered by the employment plans of the Barakat Foundation, he stated.

The total number of job creation projects that the foundation has so far implemented across the country reached 100,000, which has created 300,000 jobs, he also said.

The implementation of job creation projects in deprived rural areas, in addition to economic and social empowerment and improving living standards and livelihoods, has also led to reverse migration in these areas, he further noted.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

FB/MG