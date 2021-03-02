“Saffron Land” by Hadi Dehqanpur wins FIAP Gold Medal at Pamir photography salon

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Hadi Dehqanpur’s “Saffron Land” has been honored with the FIAP Gold Medal at the 2nd Pamir International Salon of Photography in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The photo showing a man passing through a farm covered with saffron flowers won the honor in the open color section, the organizers have announced last week.

The competition was organized by the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) and the Photographic Society of America (PSA) in the six categories of open monochrome, open color, people, landscape, nature and travel.

Several Iranian photographers have also been awarded other prizes.

In the open color category, Mehdi Kazemi Bumeh won the FIAP Ribbon for his photo “Ladder”, while Mohammad Esteki’s “Sima” received an honorable mention.

The FPC Trophy in the open monochrome section went to Mahdi Zabolabbasi for “Missal2” and “Soar” by Mehdi Kazemi Bumeh and “Rain Time” by Hamid Mohammad-Hosseinzadeh won honorable mentions.

“Elina Eyes” by Mohammad Esteki won the FPC Trophy in the portrait section.

In the nature category, “Khara Desert2” by Amin Dehqan, “Riverside” by Mehrzad Maqsudian, “Village IV” by Reza Mohammadi won honorable mentions.

Iranian photographers failed to garner any honors in the categories of people, landscape and travel.

The 2nd Pamir International Salon of Photography gave Chan Ching Ching from Hong Kong the FIAP Light Blue Badge, the exhibition’s best author award.

Ebrahim Bahrami, Vahid Babei and Saeid Arabzadeh were the members of the jury at the exhibition.

A selection of the accepted images and winning photos will be showcased for the public in an exhibit at Roudaki Photo Club in Dushanbe on April 26.

Photo: “Saffron Lands” by Iranian photographer Hadi Dehqanpur won the FIAP Gold Medal at the 2nd Pamir International Salon of Photography in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

MMS/YAW

