‘Jahangiri and I considered main potential presidential candidates by Construction Party’

TEHRAN - Mohsen Hashemi, the chairman of the policymaking committee of the Servants of Construction Party, has said he and Vice President Es’hq Jahangiri are considered the main potential candidates in the June presidential election, Tasnim reported on Tuesday.

“So far, the party has assessed possible candidacy of more than 10 persons that finally some possible candidates including me and Mr. Jahangiri were considered as the main potential candidates,” said Hashemi, the current chairman of the Tehran City Council

However, he added, “There should be talks with us to see whether we intend candidacy or not.”

Hashemi, the son of late President Hashemi Rafsanjani, cited other figures such as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh and former health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian as possible candidates outside the party whose candidacy is being proposed.

Of course, he added, there is “more positive view” toward Zarif but still it cannot be said that this is a prevalent view by the party.

Zarif has vehemently rejected candidacy for the presidential election.

A few days ago, Mohammad Atrianfar, a leading member of the Construction Party, said, “If reformists are prohibited from fielding their main candidate, perhaps they will decide to support (former parliament speaker) Ali Larijani to stand for presidential election.”

Mostafa Hashemi Taba, a reformist activist who ran for president in the 2017 election, has predicted the main competition will be among principlist candidates.

PA/PA