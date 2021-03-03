Ettehadieh Edifice to host exhibit featuring 40 years of Tehran art history  

TEHRAN – Ettehadieh Edifice, a Qajar-era monument in downtown Tehran, will be hosting an exhibition that will review the history of visual arts in and around Tehran over the past 40 years.

The exhibition named “40 Years Tehran” will open tomorrow to showcase over 200 artworks in the fields of film, photo, cartoon and poster.

The showcase is a part of the 17th Image of the Year Celebration, which was postponed due to the pandemic in February 2020. However, a lineup of top films selected for the exhibit was screened later in the summer and the winners were honored.

Top posters will be selected by a jury composed of Reza Abedini, Masud Sepehr, Farzad Adibi, Fatemeh Karkeh-Abadi and Nushin Nazeman.

Winners in the cartoon category will be selected by Kambiz Derambakhsh, Javad Alizadeh, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai and Kiarash Zandi.

Mojtaba Aqai, Kiarang Alai, Arash Khamushi, Majid Nagahi and Mojtaba Musavi are the members of the jury for the photo section.

The top winners of each category will be honored at the opening ceremony, which will take place with a limited number of participants.

The exhibit will be running until March 20 and it may continue after the Noruz Holiday if the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The 18th edition of the celebration was inaugurated last week at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) featuring photos, posters and cartoons in addition to screening a number of films.

The Tassvir Film Festival, a new section of the celebration screening all the films that have received awards in different Iranian festivals, was also inaugurated on the margins of the event.

Photo: Ettehadieh Edifice in downtown Tehran will host the exhibit “40 Years Tehran”.

