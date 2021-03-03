Secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council Morteza Bank resigns

TEHRAN - Secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council Morteza Bank has resigned from his position, handing over his resignation letter to President Hassan Rouhani, IRIB reported.

In his resignation letter, Bank has stated old age and retirement as the reason for his resignation.

Bank has previously served as President Rouhani’s deputy chief of staff. He was also the administrative and financial deputy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and governor of Kerman Province.

