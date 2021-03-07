Nazemi elected Motorcycle and Automobile Federation of Iran president

TEHRAN - Maziar Nazemi was elected as head of Motorcycle & Automobile Federation of Iran.

In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Nazemi was elected for a four-year term till 2025. He was elected as head of the federation with 25 votes out of 38 votes in the second round.

He was working as the federation acting president since last year’s January.

Nazemi has already worked as TV commentator and spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Youth and Sport.