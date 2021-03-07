New York hosting festival of Iranian female filmmakers

TEHRAN – Venera Films, an independent film distribution company in New York, has organized an online film festival of Iranian female filmmakers opening tomorrow.

Feature, short and document films by Iranian female filmmakers will be screened in various sections of the event.

Nine films by Rakhshan Bani-Etemad, including “Our Times”, “Turan Khanum”, “Angels of the House of Sun”, “All My Trees”, “Room 202” and “See You Tomorrow Elina”, will be reviewed in the documentary section.

The New Horizon section will screen “Yeva” by Anahid Abad, “African Violet” by Mona Zandi-Haqiqi, “Tambourine” by Parisa Bakhtavar and “Track 143” by Narges Abyar.

Yeva is a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh after her husband’s tragic death, and takes refuge in one of the villages in the Karabakh region. She is a complete stranger in this ballgame and is obliged to live her daily life in disguise.

“Tambourine” features the story of a couple named Shirin and Mohammad. They need to get some money together to pay for the repair of Shirin’s father’s car. They both go to work in a house belonging to wealthy residents in north Tehran. The film has comic overtones.

“Track 143” is based on a book of the same title written by Abyar. The film is about a great maternal sacrifice during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. It tells the story of Olfat, a woman who is waiting for her son, who has been missing in action, to return home.

“African Violet” is about the middle-aged Shokuh who finds out that her elderly ex-husband Fereidun has been placed in a nursing home by their children. With her second husband Reza, she decides to remove Fereidun and take care of him in their own home.

The short film section features “Invisible”, “Playmaker”, “The Drip” and “Double”.

Photo: Merila Zarei (L) acts in a scene from “Track 143” by Narges Abyar.

