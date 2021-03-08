Zarif: JCPOA opponents’ purpose is to securitize Iran

TEHRAN - Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, says opponents of the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA – are seeking to make Iran a security issue.

“The problems of the foreign opponents of the JCPOA are not nuclear issue; their purpose is to securitize Iran,” Zarif said in an interview with the Persian language newspaper Mardomsalari published on Monday.



The chief diplomat also said the opponents of the JCPOA in Iran who were thinking that the JCPOA favored the United States had predicted that Donald Trump will not abandon the agreement.

Zarif also strongly refuted his possible candidacy in the June presidential elections, saying he is adamant in his view.

He also said all the claims about the projected 25-year partnership agreement between Iran and China are not true.

The foreign minister also warned that the recent U.S. airstrikes against Syria can spread insecurity to all regional states.

===========‘I feel Biden admin has not yet reached a conclusion on foreign policy’

“It seems that Mr. Biden still continues to pursue the maximum pressures policy through sanctions and regional mistakes despite officially acknowledging the failure of Mr. Trump's policy of maximum pressure. Their move against Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty was highly dangerous and will yield no results but spreading insecurity in the region,” Fars quoted Zarif as telling Mardomsalari.



“I feel that Mr. Biden's administration has not yet reached a conclusion on foreign policy,” he noted, saying that he is also pressured by different groups, including the extremists in the U.S., Israel, and certain regional countries.

On a question that Americans says the Iranian parliamentary ratification is an ultimatum and they don’t give in ultimatum, Zarif said, “We believe that these remarks are not true, because it was an issue between the government and Majlis [Parliament] and that Majlis has set a date for the government and its addressee is not the foreign side”

“I think that they have not yet been able to make a decision because of the pressures and that they are not yet convinced that the maximum pressure is a failed policy. Of course, they have stated this, but they have not yet become convinced practically.”

The veteran diplomat made a philosophical statement saying, “A good result cannot be expected from a wrong policy.”