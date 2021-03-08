Iranian children honored at Ie-no-Hikari World Children’s Picture Contest

TEHRAN – Several Iranian children have been honored with prizes at the 27th and 28th editions of the World Children’s Picture Contest, which is organized every year by the Ie-no-Hikari Association in Tokyo, Japan.

Seven-year-old Tara Jafari won a gold prize while Soheild Abuali received a silver prize in the 27th edition of the competition, which was organized in 2019, and children were free to choose the theme.

Mehrsana Beigzadeh, Amir-Ali Mottaqizadeh, Hasti Jahanbani, Siran Mollazadeh and Zeinab Kianinejad won silver prizes.

Setayesh Ghaffari, Mehdi Qorbani, and Fatemeh Sedqi received honorable mentions.

Mahan Parsa is the sole Iranian honoree of the 28th edition of the contest organized in 2020, winning a silver prize.

The children are members of the various branches of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), which submitted works by over 500 members to the contest.

Ie-no-Hikari is a monthly Japanese family magazine published in Tokyo, Japan. It is one of the oldest and best-selling magazines in the country. The magazine is part of and published by Ie-no-Hikari Association, founded as part of the Central Industrial Union.

The association works hard to foster the cultures of rural villages by publishing books such as the Ie-no-Hikari magazine and by implementing various cultural activities, the organizers of the contest said.

As a part of its diversified activities, the association has held the World Children’s Picture Contest since 1993 with the hope of creating friendships and mutual understanding between children all over the world and enabling them to become better adults.

Iran IIDCYA members are frequent participants of the World Children’s Picture Contest every year.

Setareh Shahveisi received a gold prize at the 26th edition of the contest for her painting that shows some women on a sunflower farm.

Helia Karimi, Artin Soleimani, Hasti Rudbarani, Ilia Cheraghi, and Fatemeh Moammar were awarded bronze prizes.



Photo: An untitled painting by the 7-year-old Iranian girl, Tara Jafari, won a gold prize at the 27th World Children’s Picture Contest in Tokyo, Japan.

MMS/YAW

