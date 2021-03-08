Nemati awarded 2021 International Women's Day Recognition

TEHRAN - On this day as the world collectively raises its voice towards gender equality, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is lifting up three notable leaders who have done just that to earn the 2021 International Women’s Day Recognition awards.

Kate Caithness of World Curling Federation (Builder category), Iranian Para archer Zahra Nemati (Next Generation Leader category) and World Para Powerlifting (National Paralympic Committee/International Federation category) were named this year’s winners, Paralympic.org reported.

The annual recognition, which coincides on 8 March’s International Women’s Day, celebrates primarily women in the Paralympic Movement who have inspired and emulated the Paralympic ideals and are positive role models.

This is the second year the IPC International Women’s Day Recognition has expanded into categories since its inception in 2013. The winners were decided by the IPC’s Women in Sport Committee, chaired by Rita van Driel.

Iran’s first gold medalist at a Paralympic or Olympics has used her platform to be an activist for women and people with disabilities in her home country. Since making history at the London 2012 Paralympics, Nemati has been on the forefront of showing what women with an impairment can achieve as she continued collecting Paralympic and World Championship medals.

Nemati said: “The Next Generation award to is not only a reason to leap for joy, but it also means I have a huge responsibility to bear on my shoulders. I am now a woman pioneer who is branded by the IPC not only to inspire her peers and contemporary generation, but also to think, speak and act as a role model for the next generation of ladies who will make this planet a better place to live on an equal basis and more inclusivity than ever.”

Nemati also participated at the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and in May 2018, she was designated as the first Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Ambassador by the president of Global Understanding (GU) Regional Action Centre in Iran.