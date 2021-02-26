Iranian duo shortlisted for 2021 International Women’s Day Recognition awards

TEHRAN - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has released the shortlist for the 2021 International Women’s Day Recognition, with winners to be announced on 8 March’s global celebration of women and gender equality.

This is the second year, since its inception in 2013, the International Women’s Day Recognition has expanded into categories, awarding primarily women in the Paralympic Movement who inspire and emulate the Paralympic ideals, and serve as positive role models.

Five outstanding female candidates each, make up the Builder and Next Generation categories, respectively. Three organizations have been shortlisted for the National Paralympic Committee and International Federation (NPC/IF) category.

Batoul Moshref Javadi, who serves as Vice President of Women Affairs for the Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled, has been shortlisted for Builder category. This category recognizes sustained and consistent leadership over a period of time, advocacy, overall contributions and impact promoting and supporting women in sport.

Back-to back Paralympic champion Zahra Nemati has been also shortlisted for next Generation category. She participated at the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and in May 2018, she was designated as the first Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Ambassador by the president of Global Understanding (GU) Regional Action Centre in Iran.