Nationwide campaign launched to organize, facilitate volunteering

TEHRAN – These days, when the need to promote solidarity and social responsibility is felt more than ever in the country, a campaign titled "Hemmat (Effort) for Iran" has been launched all over the country to organize and facilitate public volunteering.

As a people-driven campaign, it provides a platform that brings together public volunteers to help them play a more effective role alongside other responsible institutions in the wake of the Israeli aggression on the country, IRIB reported.

It mainly aims to transform social concerns into practical actions to ease the problems of the people in need.

The campaign offers a wide range of community services such as protecting affected families, taking care of kids, providing temporary accommodation, transportation, as well as psychological and social counseling, supporting services, and security groups.

It demonstrates the path for the provision of services through collecting information and introducing implementable localized opportunities.

Two other nationwide campaigns kicked off on June 27, the beginning of the month of Muharram.

The first aims to help release 17,000 prisoners of intentional crimes.

In this line, a total of 187 prisoners (11 women and 176 men) have been freed until June 30. The campaign aims to help those imprisoned due to financial debts or inability to pay dues, resulting from accidents or other unintentional actions, Mehr news agency reported.

Last year, during Muharram and Safar, the first two lunar months, benefactors contributed to releasing 96 female and 1643 male prisoners; the total debt of released prisoners amounted to 40 trillion rials (almost 45 million dollars).

The second is a blood donation campaign. It primarily encourages youth and women to donate blood, IRNA reported.

The average level of blood reserves in the country is sufficient for 10.56 days, and for more than 16 days in Tehran, according to Mostafa Jamali, an official with the Blood Transfusion Organization.

Blood donation in Iran has increased by more than five percent in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year, which started on March 21, compared to the same period last year.

Also, women’s participation in blood donation has increased by one percent, in comparison to the year before, IRIB reported.

A total of 456,020 blood units were donated over the mentioned period.

The blood donation rate has reached 27.8 per thousand people, which is favorable.

The country’s plasma production has reached roughly 400 liters. However, the country needs approximately one and a half million liters of the product.

MT/MG