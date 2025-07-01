IRCS urges Red Cross societies to denounce Israel’s violation of humanitarian laws in Iran

TEHRAN – The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), in a letter to international communities as well as Red Cross societies, has urged them to slam the violation of humanitarian laws by the Zionist regime, demonstrated through killing IRCS members and targeting medical centers.

On Friday, June 13, Israel launched a large-scale military offensive against the Islamic Republic of Iran, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions and raising serious concerns over violations of international law. The war between Iran and Israel appeared to grind to a halt on June 24.

In his letter, Pirhossein Kolivand, underscored the need for moral courage and coordinated efforts, the IRCS website reported.

“It is with profound sorrow and grave concern that I bring to your attention the recent attacks carried out by the Zionist Regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which the fundamental principles of International Humanitarian Law and the core values of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have been flagrantly and repeatedly violated,” the letter reads.

“These attacks have not only targeted civilian objectives but, in an unprecedented and shocking manner, directly and deliberately struck humanitarian relief vehicles bearing the distinctive emblem of the Red Crescent, as well as volunteer personnel engaged in humanitarian missions. Such actions constitute a blatant violation of the principle of protection of humanitarian personnel and equipment, the principle of neutrality, and the obligation to respect internationally recognized protective emblems. These acts clearly amount to war crimes.

Tragically, five of our dedicated relief workers were martyred in these assaults, and essential medical equipment — including ambulances and a Red Crescent rescue helicopter marked with the official emblem of the Red Crescent — was deliberately targeted and destroyed. These incidents have severely threatened the safety and dignity of humanitarian operations in the region.

We firmly believe that silence or inaction in the face of such grave violations paves the way for the repetition of similar atrocities elsewhere in the world and undermines the trust placed in humanitarian institutions.

Therefore, we respectfully urge you and your National Society to:

1. Officially and unequivocally condemn these inhumane acts and express a clear and firm stance in safeguarding International Humanitarian Law;

2. Support the issuance of a joint and comprehensive statement calling for an immediate international investigation into these crimes, particularly the targeting of relief workers, the destruction of medical facilities, and humanitarian transport;

3. Request the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to undertake serious legal measures against the perpetrators of these violations, to hold them accountable, and to uphold and defend the noble values of our Movement.

Now, more than ever, our global Movement is in need of solidarity, moral courage, and coordinated action to uphold the fundamental principles rooted in humanity, neutrality, and the protection of the most vulnerable.

We envision a world where humanitarian workers are never targeted, and where the emblems of the Red Cross and Red Crescent remain sacred symbols of protection and peace. We are deeply grateful for your support and meaningful action toward this goal.”

IRCS tells ICRC of Israeli crimes in Iran

The head of the IRCS has told the President of the ICRC, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, that just saying ‘my heart is broken’ in reaction to the photos of innocent Iranian children killed in Israeli strikes is not enough.

“You must not remain silent, you have to follow up on that [and take action],” the IRCS head, Pirhossein Kolivand, said.

Israel’s blind attacks targeted children, women, the elderly, and the sick, the official added.

Kolivand urgeded her to condemn the Zionist regime’s act of aggression against Iran and utilize all available international mechanisms to prevent further aggression and ensure the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers.

The Israeli attacks targeted Iran’s civilian nuclear facilities and residential buildings, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians, senior nuclear scientists, and high-ranking military officials.

“With profound grief and sorrow, I inform you that following the Israeli brutal and unlawful airstrike on the Islamic Republic of Iran, a number of innocent civilians, including women and children, have lost their lives, and many others have been injured,” Kolivand wrote to Ms. Spoljaric Egger.

“Tragically, one of the relief workers of the Iranian Red Crescent Society was also martyred while performing his humanitarian duties.

This hostile act constitutes a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, particularly the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols – most notably Article 51 of Protocol I, which pertains to the protection of civilians during international armed conflicts.

The attack further violates the principles of distinction and proportionality, clearly amounting to a war crime.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society strongly condemns this inhumane act and respectfully calls upon you and the institution under your leadership, as a neutral and humanitarian body, to formally condemn this attack and utilize all available international mechanisms to help cease such aggressions and safeguard civilians and humanitarian workers.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to the principles of neutrality, independence, and humanity, and we expect the International Committee of the Red Cross to act in accordance with these principles and fulfil its moral and historical responsibility to protect human rights and international humanitarian law in times of crisis.”

