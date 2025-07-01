National congress on AI in natural resources, environment slated for September

TEHRAN – The first national congress on artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture, natural resources, and the environment is scheduled to be held on September 4–5 in Shiraz, Fars Province.

With the theme ‘intelligent technology, green land, and sustainable future,’ the two-day event will be hosted by Shiraz University, focusing on the role of AI in addressing challenges in the three fields of agriculture, natural resources, and environment, ISNA reported.

The congress will be centered around productivity and promotion of natural and agricultural industries, smart management of water resources and climate, meteorology, climate change and ecosystem, sustainable agriculture, smart agriculture, big data and agricultural development, biodiversity and pests, remote sensing of natural resources, nature management, improvement of food quality and security, smart robotics, technological education, as well as ethical research in agriculture.

It will also include presenting articles, technical lectures, posters, holding educational workshops, and panels to boost relations with industry. On the sidelines of the event, knowledge-based companies operating in AI and the environment fields will be able to showcase their latest achievements.

Some $100 million allocated to develop AI

In April, the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy and the National Development Fund (NDF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to create a 100-million-dollar fund for the development of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector in the country.

Signed by Hossein Afshin, an official with the vice-presidency of science and technology, and Mehdi Ghazanfari, the head of the NDF, the MOU aims to establish a framework for the development and implementation of AI in line with the seventh national development plan (2023-2027) and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s emphasis on investing in emerging fields, ISNA reported.

Accordingly, the projects introduced by the vice-presidency for science and technology will be funded through loans, partnerships, and other ways of financing. To further boost cooperation between universities and the private sector, the NDF will grant specific loans to those companies that financially support AI-based projects in universities and scientific centers.

In return, the vice-presidency for science and technology will use financing tools for emerging technologies.

According to the latest report by Oxford Insights index, which measures government readiness for implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in public services, Iran ranks 91 among 188 countries, moving up three positions compared to 94 in 2023.

AI has a key role to play –not just in governing the technology, but in helping governments perform better.

In this year’s edition, the AI readiness of 188 countries at a time of growing complexity, where governments face evolving citizen needs and challenges like economic uncertainty, climate risks, and rising inequalities.

According to the index, the country’s best ranking is in the Data and Infrastructure pillar, 66.29 which has improved compared to 55.88 last year. It includes infrastructure (70), data availability (43), and data representativeness (121) indicators.

The country’s score in the Technology pillar is 38.82, it was 38.77 in 2023. It includes human capital (54), innovation capacity (62), and maturity (82) indicators.

Iran’s lowest score is in the Government pillar, 26.54, which has decreased compared to 31.56 in 2023. It includes vision (84), governance and ethics (145), digital capacity (92), and adaptability (177).

According to this year’s report, Iran’s ranking in the region has improved by one position, rising from 17 in 2023 to 16 in 2024.

