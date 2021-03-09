Old cypress tree made national heritage

TEHRAN –An old cypress tree in Torbat-e Heydarieh, northeastern Khorasan Razavi province has recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The evergreen tree of cypress has been presented as an outstanding tree in the world. For being always green Zoroastrians believe that the tree has always had significant importance.

Located inside a residential area, the 900-year-old tree has been damaged over the years due to the construction of buildings, IRNA quoted the provincial tourism chief Abolfazl Mokaramifar as saying on Monday.

Adding the tree to the prestigious list could help to preserve it more properly as well as attracting more tourists to the area, the official added.

A selection of nine Iranian gardens, which bear important architectural, traditional, and cultural elements, have been collectively inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list under the title of “The Persian Garden.”

The genuine concept of the Persian Garden that is deeply rooted in time interweaves natural elements with manmade components to embody an idea of creating a paradise on Earth by the means of artistic, philosophical, figurative, and religious notions.

The UNESCO website asserts that the flawless design of the Persian Garden, along with its ability to respond to extreme climatic conditions, is the result of an inspired and intelligent application of different fields of knowledge, i.e., technology, water management and engineering, architecture, botany, and agriculture.

