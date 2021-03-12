Iran’s export to Russia rises 105% in 2020

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s exports to Russia has increased 105 percent in 2020, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali announced.

The ambassador put the worth of Iran’s export to Russian at $390 million in 2019, and at $800 million in 2020, and reiterated that the Russian market has a good capacity for the Iranian products.

He stressed the existence of various fields for economic relations between Iran and Russia and said, "Russia's economy is a large economy and this country has about $260 billion in imports, so we, as Russia's neighbor, can provide some of the goods it needs and have our share of the market of this country.”

“Our relations with Russia are mostly in political, security and defense fields, and on the other hand, due to the mutual economic potential that exists, economic relations between the two countries should undoubtedly be developed and expanded”, the ambassador further stressed.

As previously announced by the chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce, Iran’s exports to Russia have increased 20 percent during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20, 2020).

Hadi Tizhoosh Taban has said that the growth in the exports indicates that the coronavirus pandemic has not affected trade between the two neighbors.

During a video-conference between Iran's ambassador to Moscow and Russian officials at Federal Customs Service including Vladimir Vladimirovich Ivin, the deputy head of the customs, in last July, the two sides investigated ways of boosting bilateral customs cooperation.

Addressing the conference, Jalali said that Iran is ready to create customs "Green Corridor" with Russia in the pandemic occasion when many international activities have been brought to lockdown.

To have multilateral cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EUEA) in the framework of Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to create the customs "Green Corridor" in coronavirus and post-coronavirus periods is among the main agenda of development of economic relations, the ambassador said.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged views about fostering customs cooperation and solving some problems for the Iranian lorry drivers.

