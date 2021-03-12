Hamidreza Moqaddasi tops at Iran’s International Quran Competition

TEHRAN – Iranian reciter Seyyed Hamidreza Moqaddasi has taken first place at Iran’s International Quran Competition.

He won the top prize in the Tahqiq Recitation category, the organizers announced on Thursday and added Kabir Qalandarzadeh from Afghanistan and Muhammad Ali Qasim from Lebanon won the second and third prizes in this section.

The competition is organized every year before the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organizers to hold the 37th edition online.

Winners were announced during a ceremony at the Andisheh Hall of the Art Bureau with a limited number of guests, among which was Majlis speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf.

First prize in the Tartil Recitation section also went to Iranian reciter Ehsan Mohammadi, while Ali Jawad Tarihi from the Netherlands and Mustafa Shaikh from Syria stood in second and third places.

In the memorization section, Reza Golshahi won first prize, while Mehdi Qorbani from Afghanistan was presented with a prize as runner-up, and Adeen Shahzad Rehman from the United States stood in third place.

In the females’ memorization section, Atieh Tebyanian from Iran was selected as best memorizer. Amamneh Musavi from Afghanistan and Amani Hassan Seyid Ali from Iraq won second and third awards.

The organizers also honored a number of Iranian Quran calligraphers in two categories.

Paria Hamzei won the top prize in the Young Quran Calligraphers section, and Qazal Chabok and Ali Amiqi shared second prize in this category, which announced no winner for third prize.

In the Adult Quran Calligraphers section, Majid Saeid-Kafi and Elham shared the runner-up prize, and Seyyed Mehdi Adnani won third award. No winner was announced for first prize.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the competition, the director of the State Endowment and Charity Affairs Organization, which is the main organizer of the competition, said that several major international Quran competitions were postponed or canceled due to the pandemic.

“Organizing Quran competitions during the pandemic can convey this message to the world that Islam and Quran are alive, and the Islamic society continues its way to happiness under the teachings of the Holy Quran,” he added.

Photo: A tawashih group performs during the closing ceremony of the 37th International Quran Competition at the Andisheh Hall in Tehran on March 11, 2021. (Shabestan)

MMS/YAW