Registration plate for Sacred Defense elements unveiled in Tehran  

TEHRAN – A registration plate for 25 elements involving Iran-Iraq 1980-1988 war, which is called Sacred Defense in the Islamic Republic, was unveiled in a Tehran ceremony on Wednesday.

Deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian and several high-ranking military commanders attended the unveiling ceremony held at the Sacred Defense Museum, CHTN reported.

The elements including field hospitals, martyrdom places, schools, a military camp, and a police station were officially registered on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list months ago concurrent with the Sacred Defense Week annually held on the anniversary of the beginning of the war in late September.

Currently, 14 museums related to the Sacred Defense are active across the country, of which Tehran’s Sacred Defense Museum is the most popular. Covering a landscaped site of 21 hectares in north-central Tehran, the Sacred Defense Museum is a gigantic war memorial with its collections concentrated heavily on the 1980-1988 Iran–Iraq war.

The Sacred Defense Museum is equipped with a state-of-the-art visual system including projections and video walls, while audio recordings relevant to each period contribute to its charm. The complex has vast garden areas, water features, and children’s play areas. Outside, a patchwork of domestically-manufactured armaments such as rockets, tanks, and artillery pieces are on show.

AFM/