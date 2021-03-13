Iranian ship hit in terror attack in Mediterranean

TEHRAN - One of the cargo ships of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) has been slightly damaged after it was targeted by a terrorist attack en route to Europe in the Mediterranean Sea earlier this week, the company says.

The container ship, named Shahr-e Kord, was hit as it was traveling in the high seas on Wednesday, IRISL spokesman Ali Qiasi told Nour News on Friday.

The official said the vessel’s hull sustained slight damage, but those aboard were unharmed.

A small fire broke out in the aftermath of the explosion, which was quickly put out by the crew members, Qiasi said, according to Press TV.

The ship, the spokesman added, “will continue on its route after damage assessments and repair.”

Such acts of terror are a clear example of naval piracy and runs counter to the international law on the safety of commercial vessels, he said, pledging that the country will pursue the case through relevant international institutions to identify the perpetrators.

On Thursday, a report by The Wall Street Journal claimed the Israeli regime had been involved in a clandestine campaign of attacks on Iranian ships carrying oil and arms to Syria since 2019.

The Israeli attacks started in late 2019 and targeted both Iranian vessels, and other ships with Iranian cargo, the report claimed, citing “U.S. and regional officials.”

PA/MG