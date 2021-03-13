Parliament seeking to lessen sanctions impact: Qalibaf

TEHRAN- Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Parliament speaker, on Saturday stressed the need to lift economic sanctions against Iran, giving assurances that the parliament is endeavoring to reduce the impacts of U.S. embargoes.

"While the Majlis (Parliament) has any opportunity to lift the sanctions on its agenda, it considers preparing the ground to nullify the sanctions as its main strategy," Fars quoted Qalibaf as saying.

Pointing to the measures adopted by the Parliament to thwart sanctions, the senior MP said, “The Majlis is reforming the structure of the country's next year budget to control inflation and create more jobs.”

Iran’s next year begins on March 21.

Speaking in a congress in Tabriz, Qalibaf also said the parliament plans to reform the budget structure within the next four years.



Elsewhere in his remarks, the Parliament speaker said that inflation has unsettled the masses.

In January, he emphasized what matters is the lifting of sanctions, adding that a U.S. return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the JCPOA) is not important.

“The JCPOA is not a sacred agreement. It is just a deal to lift sanctions under the conditions accepted by the Islamic Republic,” Qalibaf noted.

“It does not matter for us if the U.S. returns to the JCPOA, what matters is the practical and tangible lifting of sanctions.”

He noted Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has “clarified the roadmap for all officials to fulfill the demands of people.”

“It became clear to everyone that the main strategy in the face of the enemy is to nullify sanctions, which is also a prelude to the lifting of sanctions,” the speaker said, adding Iran must increase its power in different sectors, including the nuclear industry.

Warning that the EU troika – Britain, France and Germany - have been following the United States’ wicked policies against Iran, the speaker said, "The Western front should know that it must recognize the rights of the Iranian people; or else, it should be prepared to pay the proportionate price."

EE/PA