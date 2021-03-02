Qalibaf doesn’t intend to run for president as possibility of Raisi candidacy rises: MP

TEHRAN - Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf does not intend to run in the June presidential election because there is possibility of a candidacy by Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, a lawmaker close to Qalibaf announced on Friday.

Mohsen Pirhadi, a member of the Majlis presiding board, said this is because Qalibaf seeks to ally with Raisi in the presidential campaigns.

“Qalibaf does not intend candidacy in the 1400 presidential election… and my analysis is that with the rising possibility of the presence of Ayatollah Raisi, Dr. Qalibaf wants to help him,” said Pirhadi.

The presidential election in Iran will be held in the calendar year of 1400 (2021) on Khordad 29 (June 18).

Since the report has not been announced by Qalibaf himself there was a doubt that it may not be authentic. However, some informed sources in interviews with the Tasnim news agency confirmed the report.

They said since Raisi may field candidacy Qalibaf has no intention to contest the presidential election and he has clearly announced this to certain individuals who are influential in shaping the policies of the principlist faction.

In the 2017 presidential elections, Qalibaf withdrew candidacy in favor of Raisi at the final hours.

Qalibaf, a former Tehran mayor and national police chief, came second in the 2013 election in which Hassan Rouhani won the election.

Among the principlists, so far former defense minister Hossein Dehqan and former senior MP Ali Motahari have announced presidential candidacy.