Fereydoun Abbasi announces presidential candidacy

TEHRAN— Fereydon Abbasi, head of the Energy Committee of the parliament, announced on Wednesday that he is running for president.

His campaign slogan is “Elite government, a return to the people.”

Abbasi is the representative of Kazeroun in the parliament. He was the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran in Ahmadinejad’s administration from 2010 to 2013.

He is one of the nuclear physicists who was Mossad’s assassination target in 2010, alongside martyr Dr. Majid Shahriari. A bomb was strapped to the door of his car while driving, yet, he narrowly escaped the assassination attempt.

SA/SM