Mohsen Rezaei officially announces presidential candidacy

TEHRAN— Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, officially announced that he would run for the president on Friday.

In his statement, he explained that this decade would be the “last step to the victory of the Islamic Republic and consolidation of successes and independence and freedom of the country.”

He noted that the imperialist system tries to prevent the advancement of the front and the movement of resistance in the region by using evil-seeking, rioting and expanding the scope of psychological and perceptual warfare in various political, social, cultural and economic fields.

“Iran seeks the establishment, stability and consolidation of successes and the growing growth of the horizons of progress and independence of the country and right and justice,” he remarked.

The secretary stated that his future government, with the help of God and the talented youth of Iran, will be named “The government of the national movement for the development of Iran and the fight against corruption and the network of influence.”

The upcoming presidential elections will be held on June 18.

So far, many prominent political figures have announced presidential candidacy, such as Rostam Ghasemi, former Minister of Petroleum, Fereydoun Abbasi, head of the Energy Committee in the parliament, Ezatollah Zarghami, former director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.



