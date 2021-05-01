Nation’s Unity party announces presidential candidates

TEHRAN— Nation’s Unity party announced five presidential candidates for the upcoming presidential elections on June 18.

Speaking to ISNA, Hossein Nourani Nezhad, spokesman for the party, stated that the party members have unanimously agreed to introduce five candidates.

Mostafa Tajzadeh, a well-known reformist, Mohammad Javad Zarif, currently foreign minister, Es’haq Jahangiri, now first vice president, Shahindokht Molaverdi, The secretary-general of the Women’s Rights Protection Society, and Seyyed Mohammad Sadr, former diplomat are the Nation’s Unity party candidates for the upcoming presidential elections.

Several political figures have announced candidacy for presidential elections, including Fereydoun Abbasi, current MP, and General Hossein Dehghan, former Defense Minister.



