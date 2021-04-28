Student activists invite Raeisi to field candidacy for presidential elections

TEHRAN— 1400 student activists wrote to Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, head of the Judiciary, to field candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections.

Explaining the current situation of the Islamic Republic to the top cleric, the activists called for the active participation of Raeisi in the battle for presidential elections.

Pointing to the last election in which Raeisi gathered 16 million votes, these activists stated that the Judiciary chief’s popularity has increased in the society during the past few years.

They noted Raeisi’s justice as one of the characteristics that makes him an ideal presidential nominee.

On April 6, Manouchehr Mottaki, the spokesman for the unity council of principlists, said that Raeisi is the council’s priority.

The upcoming presidential and council elections will be held on June 18.

SA/SM