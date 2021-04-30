Ballet boxes to increase for presidential elections

TEHRAN— Jamal Orf, the election headquarters chief, spoke at a press conference on Thursday, discussing election news and updates, stating that about 7,000 to 8,000 ballot boxes will be added to crowded constituencies.

"An increase of about 7,000 to 8,000 ballot boxes is projected on 18 June to reduce congestion in crowded constituencies," he said.

He asked the media to play a more significant and more influential role in the field of elections.

The election official said that after the registration stage, there is the reviewing process of eligibility of candidates, which the Guardian Council must finalize in the period of 16 to 20 May.

He noted that a five-day extension period is also provided for the consideration of candidates' qualifications for further investigation and review of objections in the election calendar.

Noting that there won't be campaigns and meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said, "The pandemic conditions make it impossible to hold rallies and election campaigns, and for this reason, the candidates will present their strategic plans during the opportunities they will have in the media."

Orf stressed that the Ministry of Interior has taken the necessary health precautions into account, saying, "With the planning done by the Ministry of Interior, all the necessary health principles and protocols have been considered for the voting day, and we are trying to hold the elections while keeping the lives of the people healthy and safe."

As a precautionary method, the Ministry of Interior is planning to hold council elections electronically in more than 30 cities.

Responding to a question about electronic elections in Tehran, he said, "In Tehran, the approach of the Ministry of Interior is to hold electronic elections, yet, Central Election Monitoring Board has not given its final response."

The election official noted that the media should build trust and hope for the people.

"We must try to show that the voting is strong and effective (in making people's demands come true) by building trust and hope, and this depends on the professional and coherent work of the media," Orf told the media.



SA/SM