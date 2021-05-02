FICP names Zarif as presidential candidate

TEHRAN— Hossein Mar’ashi, spokesman for Functionaries of Iran's Construction Party (FICP), announced the final shortlist of its presidential candidates.

According to Mar’ashi, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, and Chairman of the Tehran City Council, Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, are the party’s candidates.

He said that the list has been sent to the Iran Reforms Front party for further consultations.

The presidential elections will be held on June 18.

Several esteemed political figures have announced candidacy, including Rostam Ghasemi, former Minister of Petroleum, Ezzatolah Zarghami, former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, and Gen. Hossein Dehghan, former Defense Minister.



SA/AJ