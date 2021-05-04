Raeisi only Principlist candidate

TEHRAN— Manouchehr Mottaki, the spokesman for the Unity Council of Principlists, stated that the Judiciary chief, Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi is the final and only definite candidate of the principlists, ruling out rumors about Ali Larijani being a favorable principlist candidate.

“We in the unity council have come to the conclusion that Raeisi is the righteous candidate for the presidency, and we hope to hear from him in his own words the announcement of his candidacy for the 1400 presidential election and to see his registration,” he said.

He said that he has the utmost respect for Ali Larijani, former parliament speaker, yet stating that he is not on the unity council list.

The presidential election falls on June 18.

Many prominent figures have declared candidacies, such as Rostam Ghasemi, former Minister of Petroleum, Ezzatollah Zarghami, former Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, and Fereydoun Abbasi, head of the Energy Committee of the parliament.



