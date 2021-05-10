Presidential hopefuls will start registration on Tuesday

TEHRAN— Registration of candidates for the presidential election will begin on May 11, starting from Tuesday morning.

Registration is done only in the Ministry of Interior.

Candidates have until May 15 to register for the election. Registration time will be from 8 am to 6 pm.

The Guardian Council will review the qualifications of the candidates from May 16 to May 20.

The Guardian Council will hear complaints from disqualified candidates from May 20 to May 25.

The list of approved candidates will be announced on May 26.

The presidential elections will be held on June 18.

