Hopefuls start registering for president

TEHRAN— Mohammad Hassan Nami, Saeed Mohammad, and General Hossein Dehghan were among the first figures who went to the Ministry of Interior to register as presidential hopefuls.

Former Minister of Communications in Ahmadinejad’s administration showed up at the ministry on Tuesday to register.

Nami showed up early, minutes after the registration opened.

He declared that his motto is “law and order in the light of moral virtues.” He also said he is running independently.

Saeed Mohammad, former director of the Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters, was the second famous political figure who came to the ministry to register at 11:30.

He said that his registration in the first hours of the process shows his good intentions.

He added that he is determined to proceed forward with his presidential bid.

‘The independent general shows up with his wife’

Gen. Hossein Dehghan was the third person who showed up at the ministry to register.

Dehqan, defense minister from 2013-2017, said that he did not wait for anyone, and his decision won’t be influenced by any external factors.

“I came early, as I believe we have to start our work as soon as possible,” Dehghan pointed out.

He added that his administration will represent honesty, and the great Iranian nation deserve a better life.

SA/PA