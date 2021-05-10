Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh announces presidential candidacy

TEHRAN - In a statement on Sunday, the Party of the Nation’s Path announced that it names Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh as its presidential candidate.

It said the Party of the Nation’s Path is primarily focused on competence, past record, transparency, special attention to justice, planning, professionalism, character, meeting people’s basic needs as the first priority coupled with the need by the candidates to pay special attention to economy and investment and creating jobs. Due to these reasons, the party is asking Dr. Mehr-Alizadeh to enter the 2021 presidential elections.

Mehr-Alizadeh served as the Physical Education Organization in the Khatami administration. He also acted as the provincial governor of Khorasan prior to the 2005 presidential election. At the time, Khorasan had not been divided into smaller provinces (North Khorasan, South Khorasan and Khorasan Razavi.)

He also ran the post of president in 2005 but failed to win votes.

PA/PA

