Guardian Council says recent interpretation of law is yardstick for vetting presidential candidates

TEHRAN – The Constitutional Council, commonly called the Guardian Council, says the body’s recent interpretation of the law governing the necessary qualifications of presidential hopefuls will serve as the yardstick for vetting the candidates.

Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaee, the spokesman for Guardian Council, made the remarks on Friday while visiting the election headquarters at the Interior Ministry in Tehran, where the hopefuls registered for the presidential election slated for June 18.

“Given the recent resolution by the Constitutional Council, the registration in the election has fortunately gone through a balanced process. We are moving forward and not witnessing the problems of the past,” he told reporters, according to Press TV.

“This time, the Constitutional Council will review the qualifications of those who are qualified based on the body’s recent resolution. Therefore, regarding the examination of the eligibility of the candidates, the criterion is the Constitutional Council’s resolution.”

On May 5, the Guardian Council approved an amendment to a measure that it had ratified earlier to clarify the criteria that apply to candidates applying for the post of president.

Accordingly, presidential hopefuls are required to be between 40 and 70 years of age, hold at least a master’s degree or its equivalent, have a work experience of at least four years in managerial posts (with specific criteria of its own), and have no criminal record.

Notably, top military commanders with the status of major general and higher are also allowed to run.

On Tuesday, candidates registered to succeed incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, whose term ends in August. He held the post of president for two consecutive four-year terms.

The registration process entered its final day on Saturday.

“After the end of the registration process, the Constitutional Council has 5 days from Sunday, May 16, to review (the qualifications). In case the council fails to comment within 5 days, it can extend the time for another 5 days. This means that after receiving the names, documents, and files of those who have registered, the Constitutional Council has a maximum of 10 days to announce the final result,” the council spokesman explained.

He also expressed hope for a “passionate” turnout at the June 18 election.

PA/PA