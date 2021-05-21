Mottaki: Unity council backs Raeisi

TEHRAN — Manouchehr Mottaki, spokesman for the unity council of principlists said on Friday that it supports Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in the June presidential elections.

“Based on the choices made at the unity council, the offices of the unity council in the country's provinces were entrusted with selecting respectable and capable individuals among national and provincial personalities as the head of the unity council's election headquarters in that provinces,” he stated.

The unity council election headquarters will be promoting Raeisi’s presidential campaigns, said Mottaki, the former foreign minister.

Mottaki said that the council has mobilized all its capacity throughout the country to unite in support of Raeisi.



