Guardian Council: Tuesday will be final day to examine presidential hopefuls

TEHRAN — The Guardian Council said on Sunday that it will continue to examine the presidential candidates’ records on Sunday and Monday and the Tuesday meeting will be the conclusive one.

Talking with the national TV, the council spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei said the candidates are still presenting new documents.

The spokesman said that experts are doing their best to review records with precision.

He noted that the results of the Tuesday meeting will be given to the Ministry of Interior.

The presidential elections will be held on June 18.

Candidates rejected by the council are given a few days to protest.

Candidates may officially begin campaigns on May 28, a day after the Guardian Council’s legal deadline to release the names of qualified candidates.

