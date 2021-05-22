Center to fight coronavirus announces election safety protocols

TEHRAN — In a press briefing on Saturday, Alireza Raeisi, spokesman for the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control (NHCC), laid out safety protocols for the June 18 presidential elections.

He declared that campaigns may not be held in closed door places. He also asked the Ministry of Sports to help the candidates in providing open fields in various provinces and cities.

Raeisi said in “red zones” election offices of each candidate should not house more than 15 persons.

The number differs in “orange zones” and “yellow zones,” with the orange zone permitted to house 20 people, and yellow zones permitted to house 30 people in closed door offices, Raeisi explained.

He also said the Ministry of Health has classified districts based on the rate of coronavirus infections with red color indicating “high risk”, orange “medium”, yellow “low risk” and blue the “least risk”.

Raeisi also said in line with observation of health protocols election rallies and carnivals are strictly forbidden.

He advised the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) to take effective measures to discourage election rallies through airing campaign programs.

Raeisi added that the number of polling stations have increased to avoid population density.

“Preventive measures have been taken, such as observing distance in the lines to make voting safe,” he said.

He advised voters to stay outdoors until it is their turn to cast ballots.

