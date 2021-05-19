Guardian Council: News circulating on candidates are “fake”

TEHRAN— In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Abbasali Kadkhodaei, spokesman for the Guardian Council, dismissed rumors that a few of the presidential candidates have been disqualified, calling them “fake news”.

“There is a lot of fake news these days about qualifications. Some by speculation, some by confidential news, and some by citing informed and credible sources! They fuel these rumors. Meanwhile, some people are trying to be happy by threatening the Guardian Council,” he tweeted.

In an interview with the TV, he said that the 10-day period for screening the candidates might be extended. He said it depends on the meeting of the council on Wednesday afternoon.

The names of the presidential candidates found qualified and unqualified will be announced on May 27.

SA/PA