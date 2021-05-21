Larijani holds first social media meeting

TEHRAN — Speaking at a Clubhouse session on Thursday night, Ali Larijani answered various questions from reporters.

The session lasted for 4 hours, with approximately 25,000 attendees.

Larijani has been the most active presidential candidate, releasing two teasers and a video clip series entitled “difficult question,” in which he answers to difficult questions by the people. So far, he has released the first video of the series.

His Twitter account also got suspended last night. The campaign did not announce the reason for the suspension.

SA/PA



