Recent polls show Raeisi lead by 30%

TEHRAN — Recent polls conducted by various institutes, including ISPA (Iranian Students Polling Agency), show that Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi is leading the presidential polls by a vast margin.

The research conducted by ISPA had two parts. In the first part, the institute published the response to the question: “Who are you voting for?” And in the second part, it put Raeisi against different candidates, such as Ali Larijani, Es’haq Jahangiri, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The first part of the research showed that Reaisi is ahead in the polls by a wide margin.

According to the study, Raeisi has 36.7% of the votes, with Larijani behind him with 3.5%.

Others are ranked as follows: Mohsen Rezaei 2.8%, Masoud Pezeshkian 2.1%, Es’haq Jahangiri 1.6% and Saeed Jalili 0.9%.

In the second part of the poll, Raeisi is put against Larijani, and the results are as follows:

Raeisi: 55.3%

Larijani: 7.9%

Neither: 14.3%

No response: 22.5%

Fars predicts Raeisi leads Ahmadinejad as runner up

Also, according to a report published by the Fars News Agency on Thursday, Raeisi enjoys 32.6% of the votes, with Mahmoud Ahmadinejad behind him with 26.7% of the votes.

The report states that 42% of the people eligible to vote will participate in the elections.

It also says that 21% of the eligible voters will not participate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also asked participants who will they vote for if Ahmadinejad withdraws candidacy or is disqualified by the Guardian Council in which 10% said they will vote for Raeisi, 1.5% for Rezaei, 1.3% for Larijani, and 3.3% were undecided.

According to the report, Saeed Mohammad has 3.6% of the votes.

The report also says that 32% of eligible voters will not participate due to economic hardship.

