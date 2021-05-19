Examples of election violation revealed

TEHRAN— Speaking on TV, Seyyed Ehsan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, a member of the Commission for Supervising the Presidential Election Campaigns in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Broadcasting (IRIB), exemplified election violations and giving details of the debates between unqualified candidates.

“Insulting, accusing, spreading lies, lying, as well as insulting others are examples of election violations,” he remarked.

Hashemi advised the candidates not to say baseless things in a live broadcast.

“The commission has special legal powers, and powers that can exercise the rights of candidates and individuals through various arrangements,” he explained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hashemi made it clear that there will be debates, but it highly depends on the number of qualified candidates.

“As of now, there hasn’t been any news about qualified and disqualified candidates,” he noted.

Each candidate will be given time to explain about his plans on the TV, he added.

Hashemi noted that the schedule has not been drafted yet, saying it will depend on the number of qualified candidates.

The presidential elections will be held on June 18.

The candidates may officially begin their election campaign on May 28, a day after the Guardian Council releases the names of qualified candidates.

According to the Tehran Election Headquarters, holding rallies in Tehran province is prohibited, as the number of COVID-19 cases has surged in the capital in the past days.

The campaigns are expected to be held virtually and through social media in tandem with health protocols.

Simultaneously, council elections will be held on June 18.

SA/PA