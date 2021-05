TEHRAN — Reformist presidential candidate Massoud Pezeshkian has appointed Elias Hazrati, the secretary general of the National Trust party, as his campaign chief.

Hazrati, a politician and journalist, served as a member of the parliament from 1989 to 2004, and from 2016 to 2020.

He is currently the managing director the pro-reform Etemad newspaper.



SA/PA