Campaigns forbidden before candidates are confirmed: Guardian Council

TEHRAN — The Guardian Council said on Saturday it is trying its best to announce the names of the qualified and disqualified candidates until May 27, stating that presidential candidates must not start campaigning before May 27.

“The third session of the qualification review was held today and the files of the presidential candidates were reviewed,” Abbasali Kadkhodaei, spokesman for the Guardian Council, said in an interview with the national TV.

Kadkhodaei noted that a number of cases are reviewed every day, but some cases need to be reviewed further, so they are referred back to experts.

“Campaigning officially begins after the Guardian Council announces its opinion, and before that campaigning is prohibited. Unfortunately, some do not comply, and we asked all agencies to submit a report to the Guardian Council for review,” he remarked.

The confirmed candidates may officially begin campaigns on May 28 until June 17.

