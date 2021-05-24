Election headquarters announces health protocols

TEHRAN — Iran’s election headquarters information committee on Monday announced the required health protocols approved by the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control (NHCC).

The protocols indicate that any election rallies, speeches, talks and debates in closed places such as mosques, meeting halls, reception halls and sports halls are prohibited.

It also says that outdoor rallies are allowed provided that the following conditions are met:

1. There should be an 8-square-meter distance between fans.

2. Only 30% of a space is allowed to be filled.

3. All attendees and organizers of the rallies should wear masks at all times.

4. Rallies should not last more than 2 hours.

5. All health and safety protocols announced before must be followed throughout rallies.

According to the announcement, any closed doors gatherings are prohibited.

Holding welcoming ceremonies for candidates, launching advertising carnivals and the like are strictly forbidden.

It also asks the state TV to hold debates and allocate most of its time to spread the election campaigns, including candidates’ plans.

It also asks the Ministry of Communications to give all Iranians free internet to follow candidates in the cyberspace. Thus, the ministry is giving each person 7 gigabytes of free internet.

The presidential elections will be held on June 18.

The candidates whose competence is confirmed by the Guardian Council start campaigns. The names of confirmed candidates are set to be released on Tuesday afternoon.

SA/PA

