Qazizadeh Hashemi elaborates on his foreign policy agenda

TEHRAN — Speaking to the Fars News Agency, Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, a presidential candidate and sitting MP has said that if he wins the June 18 presidential elections his administration will continue the Vienna negotiations better than the current administration.

Qazizadeh Hashemi emphasized his program in foreign policy areas, saying, "Dialogue with the world is necessary, we have talked to the world all these years, but how and with whom to talk is very important."

He added that what is important is the result of relations with other countries, noting people should taste the sweetness of the result of the negotiations because they ask what has been added to their table.

Speaking about his plan for the Vienna negotiations, the presidential aspirant said that his administration will “definitely conclude the Vienna talks better than the current government.”

“I am against writing and reading articles in the talks,” he added.

The fifth round of nuclear talks for possible revival the 2015 nuclear deal were resumed on Tuesday. Iranian chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi has said all sides are showing strong will to restore the deal. However, he said though many issues have been settled still some key issue remain unresolved.



The presidential candidate continued by saying that it must be clear that diplomacy is a kind of give and take.

“We must be clear about what we give and what we receive in return.”

Calling the Americans “shrewd,” he said their shrewdness requires the Islamic Republic to seal a strong treaty in terms of international law.

“We intend to move this forward powerfully,” he noted.

Stressing that his administration feels the urgency to lift sanctions, he said, “When we fight trafficking, the black market will disappear.”

The presidential elections will be held on June 18. The candidates have started campaigning since Tuesday.

