Seven presidential candidates confirmed by Guardian Council

TEHRAN – Only seven presidential nominees have been found competent to run for the presidential post, Guardian Council spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei announced on Tuesday.

“Only seven candidates of the presidential elections have been confirmed by the council,” Kadkhodaei told ISNA.

He also said he is unaware of reports that certain candidates are lobbying to get confirmed.

The spokesman said the names of the confirmed candidates will be announced by the Interior Ministry.

PA/PA