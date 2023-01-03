Roughly 4 countries implicated in Gen. Soleimani assassination, Iran says

TEHRAN- Head of a committee set up by the Foreign Ministry to investigate the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian General Qassem Soleimani revealed on Monday that criminal charges had been issued for some individuals in Iraq coming from "three to four" different nationalities.

Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei made the remakes during the "Borderless Hero" program produced by Student News Network (SNN) on the occasion marking the third year that legendary commander was martyred in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2003.

Kadkhodaei denied mentioning any names for whom arrest warrants have been issued.

The names of a sizeable number of individuals who were complicit or involved in the crime had been given to Iranian authorities, he added.

The committee chairman indicated that an indictment is also being drafted and that the Iranian Judiciary has made significant efforts to obtain information on the Soleimani assassination.

He also said the American officials are scrambling to justify their crime as a proactive and positive move but Tehran has tendered evidence and data to the international agencies to show the real U.S. intention.

Iran has been insisting that the greatest revenge for the assassination of General Soleimani is to expel Americans from the region.

He suggested that General Soleimani’s assassination is a proof that the U.S. presence in West Asia is "unlawful." Kadkhodaei underlined, "America should leave the region right away."

He praised Iraq for its "excellent cooperation" in pursuing the General Soleimani assassination case and said that Iran will soon host "delegations" from Iraq to discuss the matter.