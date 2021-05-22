New poll shows over 43% will participate in presidential election

TEHRAN — According to the most recent poll conducted by ISPA, (Iranian Students’ Polling Agency), 43.7 of the respondents have said they will surely participate in the coming presidential elections.

According to the poll, 9.3% of the responders also said they will most likely participate.

ISPA has concluded that at the end of the Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht (May 21), the average participation rate is 43%.

The poll was conducted in an interval of three days, with the samplers being above 18.

ISPA conducts its polls via telephone conversations.

The presidential elections will be held next month, on June 18.

The candidates may officially begin campaigning on May 28, a day after the Guardian Council announces the names of the competent candidates.

The council is currently reviewing the candidates’ records.

SA/PA

