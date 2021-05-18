Zaribafan quits election race in favor of Raisi

TEHRAN — Masoud Zaribafan, a former MP who registered to run for the upcoming presidential elections, released a statement on Tuesday saying that he is withdrawing his candidacy in favor of Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

In his statement, Zaribafan said by seeking the views of experts and consultations with friends he reached the conclusion that his withdrawal from the election race will help people elect a “visionary” president.

It is expected that more principlist candidates to withdraw from the election race in the coming days in favor of Raisi, thereby raising his chances at the June 18 elections.

SA/PA