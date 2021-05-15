Judiciary chief fields presidential candidacy, says opposed to corruption, incompetence

TEHRAN – Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, who registered on Saturday to contest the post of president, said his nomination as a candidate does not negate the candidacy of others.

The main principlist faction, which is consists of several principlist groups, has said its favored candidate is Raisi.

“Though many groups asked me” to enter the presidential race “but my presence does not negate the presence of anybody, the top judge remarked.

He said like all others who felt it is necessary to contest the elections “I also felt that we need a great reform in the country.”

Talking to reporters at the premises of the Interior Ministry, Raisi said he considers himself a “competitor of aristocracy, incompetence, and corruption.”

He added, “I am not the competitor of political factions and different groups.”

The top judge said his priorities are foreign policy, promoting production sector, improve economy and reduce unemployment.

He said he decided to enter the race upon requests by clerical associations, university professors, students, farmers, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The presidential candidate added, “The current disappointments (about economy) can turn into hope in another government.”

Raeisi challenged the post of president in the 2017 election. He came second after Hassan Rouhani.

